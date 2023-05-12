Almost 22 years ago, Kim Grcic bought a Habitat house in Winona, making her the ninth Habitat homebuyer in the area.

The first line of the Winona Daily News article on June 12, 2000 about her story stated, “Had Kim Grcic been a quitter, she might not have been standing in her new living room Sunday afternoon…”

All these years later, that has only become more true. This winter, Habitat for Humanity remodeled Kim’s living room, taking out carpet that had become a falling hazard and replacing it with beautiful beige wood grain vinyl flooring.

In the time between purchasing her home and today, Kim raised two daughters, Jovana and Faith, while working. She has dealt with disability and health issues at different points over the years, but she always looked forward and never lost sight of her goal to leave the house to her daughters some day.

Raising a family in a safe and steady home has excellent effects on childhood development and outcomes. Children living in precarious housing can experience long-term second-hand effects from the extra financial and emotional stress their parents experience. Kim credits the fact that both her daughters got to go to college to her purchasing of a Habitat home.

Always appreciative and active, Kim doesn’t just get by, she gives back. Kim has been a long-standing volunteer in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, helping with cashiering and inventory, which helps raise money for the next Habitat home. Just last year, Kim volunteered more than 67 hours in the ReStore.

“We are so grateful to Habitat for all they’ve done for us!” Faith Grcic stated. “From day 1 until now, I don’t know where I would be without the blessing of a place to call my home.”

Habitat is just as grateful for the Grcics. From homebuyer to volunteer to repairs client, the Grcics’ are the exemplars of what Habitat represents: building home, communities and hope.

“It’s been the Lord’s blessing to keep me safe and sound in this home during difficult times," Kim said. "It is a relief to know I always have a home to come back to. My girls grew up here and now I get to see my beautiful granddaughters spend time here too, running around and playing.”

All those years ago, it would have been impossible for that reporter to know just how true their words were. Kim Grcic is no quitter.