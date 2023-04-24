As a teacher in this school district, I know I have personally spent hundreds of dollars over the years on student school supplies.

When students come into the classroom on their first day, they are already filled with nervous energy. Young students already face an increasing amount of stress, and if they need to go to school without the materials or clothing their classmates have, it adds even more stress to their lives. Whenever a teacher sees a student with needs, so many of us go out and purchase items for them. We all want to see students have their tools for success.

Ready Set School helps teachers help their students by providing these materials directly to students, but also to teachers throughout the year. Ready Set School is an organization run by active members in the community with one goal in mind: To ensure all students have the opportunity to start their school year off with new school supplies.

The program helps support a variety of local families from single parents, to grandparents acting as guardians, to dual families that have hit a rough patch. Ready Set School is here to help alleviate the stress so many families have at the beginning of the school year and make sure every student can feel confident walking in on their first day of school.

Teachers can reach out to the program for specific needs throughout the school year. Ready Set School provides everything from pencils to notebooks to folders, and anything else a student may need. Many teachers need to dip into their own pockets to make sure their students have these necessary materials, and this program works to try to take away part of that burden.

This local program serves 800-1,000 students every year. In 2022, RSS distributed 949 vouchers, worth over $66,000, to local students. Every student who receives a voucher goes to a school or is homeschooled in Winona County. These families then take the vouchers to designated local businesses and they spend them like a gift card, which keeps that money in our community.

The application window for the 2023-24 school year runs April 15-May 31. More information about how to apply and eligibility is available at readysetschoolwinona.org.

Ready Set School relies on donors to make this vision a reality. Every donation given to this program goes directly to students in the community. Thanks to a donation from the Celanese Foundation, all donations made throughout the month of April will be matched up to $5,000. Your donation could be the reason a young child enters their classroom with confidence this fall.

To donate online, go to readysetschoolwinona.org or mail a check to Ready Set School Winona at 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.