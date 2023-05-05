How does a bill become a law?

It’s probably not something you have thought about since that long-ago social studies class you took, but this is one of the many things that Home and Community Options’ Grassroots Advocacy Task Force talks about. This dedicated group of self-advocates, family, supporters and staff educate about the importance of disability services within the state legislature and work as a coalition with other advocates across Minnesota.

The individuals we support are able to advocate for the things that are important to them — things that affect their everyday lives, such as bus routes, accessible bathrooms and how they receive the support they need to work and live in our Winona community.

Understanding the rights and responsibilities of being a Minnesota and United States citizen is critical for all of us. For the people with developmental disabilities that HCO supports, however, legislation has an enormous impact on the services they receive each day and the quality of life they can lead. Grassroots meetings cover important topics like voting rights, the legal process, who our elected officials are, and how to contact them to share important issues. It also helps attendees build self-advocacy skills and learn about specific legislation that is being brought forth that will impact people with disabilities and their care.

On March 28, HCO took a bus to the state capital for Disability Day at the Capitol. The 39 HCO individuals, staff and family members in attendance raised their voices with thousands of fellow advocates throughout Minnesota in supporting our friends and neighbors with disabilities. Supporters of disability services from across the state spent the day meeting with legislators from their districts and joined together at the event rally in the Capitol rotunda. During the rally, Gov. Tim Walz and a number of state representatives shared their thoughts on issues relevant for individuals with disabilities, and attendees called out, “Invest in us” together to make their voices heard.

Through these trips — sponsored by generous donors — and with the support of our local Grassroots Advocacy Task Force, even those that cannot verbally communicate have a voice. When the question is asked, “Do You See Me?” they can raise their signs high and answer with a resounding “Yes!”

HCO began as a small organization made up of families pushing to bring their loved ones with disabilities back into their communities from institutions. Though it’s been over 45 years, our organization is still founded in those grassroots traditions. We will continue to support people as they advocate for their rights and to fight for those who do not have a voice so they too can live the life they want to lead, both now and in the years to come.

To learn more about our advocacy efforts, head over to our website at www.hco.org to sign up for our newsletter and receive monthly legislative updates.