One of Team Vogel vs. Cancer’s foundational mottos is to “Pay It Forward.”

Louie and Megan Lentner have embraced that motto and put action into those words, beginning in 2014, when Louie was nominated as a recipient for funds raised at Team Vogel’s June fundraiser.

In 2014, Team Vogel was still using an annual nomination process for awarding funds to select Winona area families fighting cancer. The Lentners did not know a lot about Team Vogel at that time, nor the nomination process. Megan shared how when they received the call from Rachel Vogel to tell them that they were selected as a recipient family, their first reaction was, “Are you sure, aren’t there others who need help more?”

Megan remembers how Rachel responded gently with, “You have your own challenges and can accept this help.” That began the Lentner family’s mission to “Pay It Forward” and help others on their cancer journeys.

From some fun “Louie” race shirts that were sold to raise funds, which were passed on to the cancer department at Gundersen Lutheran, Megan, Louie and their families have lived what it means to pay it forward. For many years, a golf team including Louie, Megan and other family members can be seen on the greens and fairways of Cedar Valley at the annual golf outing, now held in October. Their talents even extended to being part of the crew to clean over 600 chickens for a chicken Q held last October. Now that is dedication! Megan has also assisted with prizes for the February Team Vogel bowling event, as well as helping round up more teams when alleys were not yet full.

Families like the Lentners, who believe so deeply in the idea of paying it forward, remain the heart and soul of Team Vogel vs. Cancer and allow this group to continue the mission that Joe Vogel started in 2010. It is only with the support of a generous community, and the caring individuals found within, that Team Vogel is now nearing the landmark of having distributed half a million dollars in support to our families fighting cancer. So, to Louie, Megan and all those who consider their contributions to be so small, it is only when we support each other that we can share the benefits from that “Pay It Forward” attitude.