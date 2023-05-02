The final phase of roundabout construction on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will start Wednesday, with work expected to wrap up by June 5 according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Construction crews will detour southbound traffic on Mankato Avenue between East Belleview to Sarnia streets May 4-10 for concrete work at the roundabouts.

“The big message for motorists is be alert; they’ve gotten used to traveling the roundabouts, so just now watch for crews,” said Mike Dougherty, Minnesota Department of Transportation director of public engagement and communications. “So just slow down and be observant and be alert for those folks.”

The detour leads southbound traffic east on East Sanborn Avenue, south on Louisa Street and west on Frontenac Drive to rejoin Mankato Avenue/Highway 43.

Southbound drivers can access Winona Health through this detour.

Northbound traffic on Mankato Avenue/Highway 43 cannot turn west on Sarnia Street at the roundabout, but can continue north on Mankato Avenue and turn west on Sixth Street to access Sarnia Street.

Crews at the Sarnia Street-Mankato Avenue roundabout are replacing temporary pavement set as winter weather halted construction with permanent pavement.

“The nice thing about it is it’s pretty short term,” said Dougherty.

After construction on the southbound side of the roundabout ends May 10, construction crews will pave the northbound side, leading to northbound detours.

Landscaping work done later this month will not require detours, said Dougherty.

The $17.3 million project, started in April 2022, constructed four new roundabouts on Highway 43 to address safety and congestion for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The intersection of Highways 61 and 43 had the second-highest crash rate in southeast Minnesota, witnessing 120 traffic crashes between 2011 and 2021.