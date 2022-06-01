One dead, one injured after crash on Wisconsin-Minnesota bridge

One person is dead and one is injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on the Hwy. 25 bridge that links Wisconsin and Minnesota.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Hildebrandt, 67, Redwood Falls, Minnesota, died after his southbound motorcycle crashed head-on with a northbound vehicle operated by Jacqueline Britt, 55, Alma, shortly after 3 p.m.

Hildebrandt was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mark Marchart, 65, Redwood Falls, was riding with Hildebrandt and crashed his motorcycle while attempting to avoid the collision. He was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel but didn't require treatment.

Britt was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation indicates that Britt had deviated from the northbound lane at the time of the collision, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

