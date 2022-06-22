 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured in Winona County crash

One person was injured during a two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chrysler 200 operated by Sandra Kay Kieselhorst, 70, Minnesota City, was eastbound on Hwy. 14 in Warren Township, when it collided with a Toyota Tundra operated by Drew Allen Krings, 35, Winona. Krings was also eastbound and was attempting to make a turn.

Kieselhorst was transported to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

