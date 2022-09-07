 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three people injured in Winona County crash

Three people were medically transported after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Winona County.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, a 2005 Hyundai Tiburon operated by Mickel Jeffrey Frisch, 28, Goodview, Minnesota, was southbound on Hwy. 43 in Wilson Township when it collided head-one with a 2011 Ford F-150 operated by Matthew Robert Benson, 47, Preston, Minnesota.

Frisch and a passenger, Angel Laoness Wallace, 19, Winona, were transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries. Benson was transported to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

