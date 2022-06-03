 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tractor accident leaves person seriously injured in Trempealeau County

  • 0

A farm accident has left one person seriously injured in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a tractor pulling a hay wagon was traveling southbound on Highway Y near Christianson Road in the town of Albion when the tractor left the roadway. The tractor then rolled over as the driver attempted to get back on the road.

The driver was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver's identity hasn't been released.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News