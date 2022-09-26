Winona motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A 57-year-old Winona man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Saturday in Winona.

According to the Winona Police Department, Lavern Feuling was transported to Winona Health and then airlifted to Rochester after the westbound motorcycle he was driving was struck by a vehicle operated by Timothy Chiglo, 65, Winona. Chiglo was driving on a private road near Target while headed toward Farm & Fleet.

Chiglo reportedly told police he didn't see Feuling's motorcycle. Police were unable to say whether Feuling was wearing a helmet.

No citations had been issued as of Monday morning, but police say an investigation is continuing.