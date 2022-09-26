 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winona motorcyclists in critical condition after crash

  • 0

A 57-year-old Winona man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Saturday in Winona.

According to the Winona Police Department, Lavern Feuling was transported to Winona Health and then airlifted to Rochester after the westbound motorcycle he was driving was struck by a vehicle operated by Timothy Chiglo, 65, Winona. Chiglo was driving on a private road near Target while headed toward Farm & Fleet.

Chiglo reportedly told police he didn't see Feuling's motorcycle. Police were unable to say whether Feuling was wearing a helmet.

No citations had been issued as of Monday morning, but police say an investigation is continuing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News