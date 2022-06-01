 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman injured in traffic crash near Winona

A 23-year-old Princeton, Minnesota, woman was injured during a single-vehicle crash Monday in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Ford Focus operated by Rebecca Faith Mattison was northbound on Hwy. 61 in Homer Township around 1:45 p.m. when it ran into the median and spun back into the roadway before striking a guard rail.

Mattison was transported to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle's airbag deployed, and Mattison was wearing a seat belt.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

