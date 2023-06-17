I was a clown in the Winona Clown Club, starting in my 40s, to explore my inner childhood.

I needed an outlet as a single parent who had just gone through a divorce. But one of my issues was that I'm color blind so it was hard to put on the makeup.

Now, for the last 15 years, I have been involved in the dementia movement.

Humor is a language that we continue even through dementia because there's a lot of emotion in it. That's kind of where I connect with them because they're in their early stages of dementia.

They're still somewhat in denial but they're also still able to function and they're out there and this is something they can still do. So now I'm a clown without makeup.

Now, I've been trying to help get the dementia movement off the ground here in town with the Forget Me Notes Choir. People can sing for a long, long time, even if they can't communicate in words quite as much.

Several years ago, I had this dementia patient sitting next to me and when we got done singing he said, "You know, Mike when you do that kind of stuff everyone's gonna think you're the one with dementia." I think this is why I get along so well when I get into these things because I do have a lot of empathy and I really get into it. I really become part of their world.

I just don't want people to be stuck there. There are a lot of people who are, and they feel like they can't contribute for some reason or another.

My mother's famous statement to me was, "I wish you would stop wearing your feelings on your sleeves." She always said that all it ever did was cause me pain. But on the other hand, it also gives me insight. It allows me to walk into some pretty tough situations and deal with them.

I think I try to be really inclusive because part of my time spent growing up was always kind of outside looking in.

Thirty years ago, I was the first male in Winona to get involved with the hospice movement before the medical people took it over. I was the first male trained and the first man on the board. That's really hard work. I was the only trained man for a couple years so I would go from patient to patient without any break in between.

I'm trying to the best of my ability to lead by example, but I find that very difficult to do. I'm trying to be a role model for retired men to get up and get out.

Keep the joy, keep your focus somewhere in society, and stay physically active.

Take care of your body.