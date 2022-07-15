West family recognized as a 2022 ‘U of M Farm Family’

The West family of Lewiston has been named Winona County’s “2022 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.

The West family farm was established by Wayne and Leona when they purchased it in 1962. Wayne worked off the farm while putting in crops on the weekends and evenings. In 1968, he started dairying full-time and bought more land as it became available.

Wayne and Leona’s son, Lee, always had an interest in the dairy and returned to the farm full-time in 1980 after graduating from the University of Minnesota. Over time, Lee added some land and purchased all the cattle. In 2013, after Wayne’s death, the farm was divided among Wayne and Leona’s children. Lee and Nancy live on the original farmstead.

The current operation consists of nearly 400 acres of cropland, woods and pasture, and 30 beef cattle. Lee and Nancy retired from dairy farming in 2019 and now most of the acres are rented out. Lee still manages some row crops, hay acres and pastureland.

Lee is the owner/operator of the farm. Nancy is his farming partner and works off the farm. Their daughter Lori and her husband, Ernie Hokanson, help when needed as do Lee and Nancy’s daughter Brenda and her husband, Ryan Mantueful.

Lee and Nancy have been active 4-H leaders for 40 years. Nancy worked with the Winona County 4-H food stand for over 25 years. She is a 4-H judge at area county fairs. Nancy is also involved in church as a trustee, serves on pastoral and finance councils, and is a faith formation teacher.

Lee, Lori and Brenda all served as state 4-H ambassadors. Lori was part of Winona County’s Dairy Princess team and a Princess Kay finalist.

The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 4 at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls, Minn. Profiles of the 2022 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website, https://extension.umn.edu/farm-families.

Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.

“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”

Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Farmfest runs Aug. 2-4 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls, Minn. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8.00 in advance or $10.00 at the gate and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at https://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest.