The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has recognized 23 area dairy operations for their low somatic cell counts.
The department on Friday released its annual list of Minnesota dairy herds with the lowest counts, which are a key of milk quality.
“A lower SCC is better for cheese production and shelf life of bottled milk,” the department’s website states. Somatic cells occur naturally in milk and do not pose a health risk, but farmers monitor them as an indicator of the cows’ health. Processors also pay more for milk with low somatic cell counts.
The department’s annual list includes producers whose herds had average somatic cell counts of 100,000 or lower in the previous year.
The 2022 rankings, which listed 93 herds from across the state, included 14 Winona County herds, seven Houston County herds and two Fillmore County herds:
People are also reading…
- Barkeim Farms LLC, Winona County
- D and D Dairy, Winona County
- D&L Johnson Dairy Farm LLC, Winona County
- Dev-Lin Holsteins LLC, Houston County
- Hammell Dairy Inc., Houston County
- Hendel Farms, Houston County
- Houdek Dairy LLC, Houston County
- Kiefland Holsteins LLC, Winona County
- Michael and Kris Banse, Houston County
- Nelson’s Organic Dairy LLC, Winona County
- Pine Vue Farms, Winona County
- Robert, Terri, and Mike Ketchum, Winona County
- Rolling Ridge Acres Inc., Winona County
- Schulte Farms of Caledonia LLC, Houston County
- Schulte Farms, Houston County
- Scott and Michelle Herber, Winona County
- Selke Farms, Winona County
- Shir-Man Holsteins II, Fillmore County
- Sobeck Brothers Farm, Winona County
- Trailside Holsteins LLC, Fillmore County
- Valley Acres Dairy, Winona County
- Valley View Farm, Winona County
- Wirtland Holsteins, Winona County
In 2003, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture began its partnership with University of Minnesota dairy experts to lower somatic cell counts in the state’s herds. In the first year, herds recognized for low somatic cell counts had averages as high as 144,000; this year’s goal of 100,000 reflects 20 years of progress.
Producers on the list were nominated by their dairy plants.
To view the full statewide rankings and learn more about Minnesota’s dairy industry, go to www.mda.state.mn.us/dairy-minnesota.