The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has recognized 23 area dairy operations for their low somatic cell counts.

The department on Friday released its annual list of Minnesota dairy herds with the lowest counts, which are a key of milk quality.

“A lower SCC is better for cheese production and shelf life of bottled milk,” the department’s website states. Somatic cells occur naturally in milk and do not pose a health risk, but farmers monitor them as an indicator of the cows’ health. Processors also pay more for milk with low somatic cell counts.

The department’s annual list includes producers whose herds had average somatic cell counts of 100,000 or lower in the previous year.

The 2022 rankings, which listed 93 herds from across the state, included 14 Winona County herds, seven Houston County herds and two Fillmore County herds:

Barkeim Farms LLC, Winona County

D and D Dairy, Winona County

D&L Johnson Dairy Farm LLC, Winona County

Dev-Lin Holsteins LLC, Houston County

Hammell Dairy Inc., Houston County

Hendel Farms, Houston County

Houdek Dairy LLC, Houston County

Kiefland Holsteins LLC, Winona County

Michael and Kris Banse, Houston County

Nelson’s Organic Dairy LLC, Winona County

Pine Vue Farms, Winona County

Robert, Terri, and Mike Ketchum, Winona County

Rolling Ridge Acres Inc., Winona County

Schulte Farms of Caledonia LLC, Houston County

Schulte Farms, Houston County

Scott and Michelle Herber, Winona County

Selke Farms, Winona County

Shir-Man Holsteins II, Fillmore County

Sobeck Brothers Farm, Winona County

Trailside Holsteins LLC, Fillmore County

Valley Acres Dairy, Winona County

Valley View Farm, Winona County

Wirtland Holsteins, Winona County

In 2003, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture began its partnership with University of Minnesota dairy experts to lower somatic cell counts in the state’s herds. In the first year, herds recognized for low somatic cell counts had averages as high as 144,000; this year’s goal of 100,000 reflects 20 years of progress.

Producers on the list were nominated by their dairy plants.

To view the full statewide rankings and learn more about Minnesota’s dairy industry, go to www.mda.state.mn.us/dairy-minnesota.