The Winona Family YMCA is now offering swim lessons for children with a range of abilities.

The YMCA’s adaptive swim program allows children with disabilities to connect with others, help them self-regulate and learn basic swim skills, according to a press release from the YMCA. The YMCA is the starting point for many youth to learn about being active and developing healthy habits they will carry with them throughout their lives, the release states.

The adaptive swim program is conducted by qualified staff and volunteers who are trained to support and encourage each participant. The volunteers are matched with a child for the entire four-week session, to help build connections and comfort for participants. The program provides motor skill activities, sensory skill activities and aquatic therapy. Learn more and register at www.winonaymca.org/programs/aquatics/group-swim-lessons.

For questions or to volunteer, contact Aquatics Director Erin Johnson at ejohnson@winonaymca.org.

Financial assistance is available. Learn more at www.winonaymca.org/financial-assistance.