Winona State: Shaping future of higher ed to be adaptable

As each of us hopes and perhaps prays that the COVID pandemic is on the wane, one can’t help but reflect upon the challenges it has created for this entire planet, as well as the ways it has changed us entirely for the future. In the case of higher education, the difficulties we’ve had to manage have not only been daunting, but highly uncertain as contagion rates change literally every day.

If it is possible to find a silver lining within this crisis, it is the resiliency and commitment of faculty, students, and staff to higher ed, along with an opportunity to shape our learning models in a way that allows more students to engage with us in the future. While often risking personal safety and those of our families and friends, the Winona State University community’s preparedness has helped keep us focused and has given us new paths forward from here.