Women on Wheels to celebrate 40th anniversary in Winona

Founded in California in 1982, Women On Wheels will celebrate its 40th anniversary in Winona on July 12-14.

WOW members are motorcycle riders/enthusiasts in their teens, in their eighties and every age in between.

WOW’s focus is on the members and the lifestyle of motorcycling, rather than on the make/model of machine.

WOW welcomes beginner and veteran riders and people from all walks of life. Male, female and child support members are also valued members of the WOW family.

Each July, the Board of Trustees invites members to a three-day event. Members come from across the United States. International members often enjoy their summer “holiday” at the International Ride-In.

This is an American Motorcyclist Association sanctioned event that will introduce its approximately 250 participants to the beautiful scenery and interesting sites in the area.

There will be an ice cream social, dealer-sponsored demo rides by Polaris and speakers.

Self-guided rides enable attendees to explore the area in smaller groups, at their own pace.

Social time connects the many friends made at the Ride-In.

All this activity culminates with a banquet and member recognition ceremony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0