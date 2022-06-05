Anthony Piscitiello: A better era is ahead for Saint Mary's

This letter is in response to one recently submitted by Dr. Gerald Langowski.

Dear Jerry, The sky has not fallen, nor is it falling, on Saint Mary’s University. Saint Mary’s, like most institutions of higher learning, and for-profit businesses as well, have periods of adjustment, stress, re-founding, temporary decline and other issues that often are the results of external market forces. Throughout its 100-plus year history, Saint Mary’s weathered many storms and came out of the squall in better shape. Some examples:

Shortly after is founding in 1912 as an academy for young men studying to be priests, SMC added lay male students to its enrollment. In 1918, two external issues darkened the horizon: the Spanish Flu and World War I. Both caused financial stress and declining enrollment for the College. When things appeared bright again, in 1929 Black Friday and the Great Depression occurred. Finances, including debt service and enrollment, became negative factors.

In 1933 the Winona Diocese decided to “get out of the college business” (after all what was really wanted was a seminary), and opted to sell SMC to the Lasallian Christian Brothers, whose college in St. Louis, Mo., was destroyed by fire. The Brothers, under the leadership of President Brother Leopold Julian Dodd, retired the debt and increased enrollment. And yes, the order had significant Lasallian high schools in Chicago, St. Louis, and the Twin Cities from which to attract students.

However, another dark cloud appeared on the horizon in 1941: Pearl Harbor and World War II.

Young men were conscripted or enlisted in the armed services to help beat back Hitler, Mussolini and the Japanese regimes. This caused major enrollment issues at SMC. Providence and ingenuity took over when Saint Mary’s was awarded a contract with the US Navy to train officers in the Navy’s V-12 program. This temporary fix carried Saint Mary’s through the war years until the GI Bill helped boost enrollment once again. This led to a period of prosperity with enrollment growth until the Vietnam War. Reduction in college attendance overall resulted in another enrollment decline in the late 1960s. In the fall of 1969 the administration at SMC elected to become co-ed.

Again enrollment expanded. In the mid 70s as the spike in Baby Boomers ended, and high school graduates were fewer and fewer each year for about a decade. Inflation, then recession again reared their heads in the late ’70s and early ’80s. At that time President Brother Louis DeThomasis started the School of Graduate and Professional Programs, headquartered in Minneapolis. This was a boon for Saint Marys.

Indeed, Jerry, in the mid ’90s the administration proposed to the faculty and staff that SMC rename itself Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. This was how we were constructed and how we were operating with undergraduate colleges of education, business and technology, science, etc., and an expanding School of Graduate and Professional Programs.

Dr. Marilyn Frost, dean of SGPP, and I, then-vice president for admission, presented our proposal to the assembly. I presume you were in attendance. The vote was almost unanimous to become a university. The elements for the decision had nothing to do with having majors in actuarial science, English, history, languages, theology, et. al.

I, among many, believe this downturn in enrollment and finances is temporary, with a better era ahead.

Anthony Piscitiello of Winona graduated from Saint Mary’s in 1969 and worked there for 50 years before retiring in 2019. Among his roles was vice president for admission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0