Ever since I was young, I have been very aware of the expectations of girls and boys. This awareness of gender identity and its effects was better understood through my lens as a gymnast.

Men’s sports are often seen as the default when discussing any major sport and this often leaves women-dominated sports behind. Usually, men’s sports are the main attraction (regardless of success), or the sport has a history of objectifying their competitors — and the media reinforces these ideas.

It’s been an uphill battle to get female athletes the respect they deserve in their own sport let alone equitable media coverage in a gendered sport. It’s about more than just the fans and equipment but the excitement in the coverage and level of expertise.

“Gymnastics isn’t a real sport,” “You must be very flexible,” “It’s a girls’ sport,” were all things I was used to hearing. Knowing that my value as an athlete was already diminished never became any easier.

And while the public may make those generalizations, it’s even more disheartening to see its effects in the media.

The 2023 March Madness Tournament is a perfect example of the case for women’s sports.

The women’s tournament was record breaking on so many fronts, even in viewership with this game being the closest gap between the men’s and women’s ever. But rather than focusing on the tremendous strength of these athletes (not female athletes but athletes) the women’s finals was dramatized to incentivize viewership.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese sparked drama that created a discussion on gender, taunting and sportsmanship. While it is normal in men’s games to show ego and arrogance, and is even encouraged, women are still expected to be complacent to a point. It’s frustrating that the media continually reported on this so-called drama when both players even admitted no wrongdoings.

The comparison to men’s sports can be so damaging to these athletes and the younger generations that look up to them. It’s the job of the media to ensure the coverage of sports is adding value to the sport and in regard to women’s sports that’s rarely the case.

In a post-meet interview following Simone Biles’ Olympic gold medal when an interviewer continued to compare her to other famous athletes she said:

“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps, I’m the first Simone Biles.”

Among other issues, women’s sports just aren’t taken as seriously. It’s disappointing that we haven’t seen any development in how these athletes are perceived. As a student athlete myself, it’s something I have been frustrated with. I have often been the humorous anecdote at the expense of the joke.

While I am able to acknowledge my success and be proud, it’s still hard knowing there are other athletes still receiving unsavory treatment purely based on gender. In 2023, it seems ridiculous to not have improved our views and recognize that female athletes are just as strong, powerful and important.

I would love to see this mindset changed to acclimate to the fact that women’s sports are on the rise. There are more female athletes and sports than ever and it’s nothing if not impressive. But it needs to be taken seriously and should be given the praise and coverage it truly deserves.