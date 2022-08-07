Charlotte Speltz: Once is never enough

From its beginning in 2004 the Great River Shakespeare Festival performances taught me that “once is never enough.” The many subtleties in language, settings, scenery, props, plot, and action cannot be absorbed by attending just once. After 20 years in Winona, John and I moved to North Carolina in 2012. Returning for the summer, my delight in GRSF continued.

I was unable to come back to Winona the past two summers. This year I was only here for one week, just time enough to attend three plays once and enjoy the Shakespeare for Young Artists productions. Happily, I did get hugs from several actors, now my dear friends, at these performances!

“Twelfth Night,” as always, was a frolic with audience laughter at the antics and un-expected romances. Everyone was superb. Leah Gabriel’s role as Malvolio reminded me of the same role with Chris Gerson many years before. All the actors were hilarious.

As Tarah Flanagan portrayed a Southern woman in “Always... Patsy Cline,” her drawl was so natural she sounded like she might have lived in the South all her life. Brittany Proia’s beautiful voice brought Patsy to life, and made me cry, remembering the songs. The band really added to the enjoyment. The audience was reluctant to leave.

“The African Company Presents Richard III” depicted an actual event from 1821 about the beginning of black theater in New York. Five excellent black GRSF actors brought to life the overwhelming difficulties of staging their Shakespeare play across from a white theater. The white supremacist manager (ably acted by GRSF Artistic Director Doug Sholz-Carlson) was hell-bent on making sure they failed.

Interactions among the black actors about their “Richard III” roles and their personal lives revealed complex moral and economic decisions they had to make. The depth of racism, even in “free” New York, was visible. Later, carefully constructed signs on the wall in the lobby taught me a lot of history I never knew.

In the South, with “Jim Crow” as the norm, the layers of racism are slowly being uncovered. Just last year in 2021, 200 years after 1821, the names of several white supremacist leaders were removed from buildings at UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University. Among them was Julian Carr. (I had gone to classes in Carr Building at Duke in the 1950s!) The Josephus Daniels Middle School in Raleigh, N.C., was renamed.

His reporting, as publisher of the Raleigh News and Observer, helped overthrow the prosperous black community in Wilmington NC in 1898.

“All the Town’s A Stage: The Winona Story,” with over 30 local actors, opened after I left. I expect this community engagement project was well received, because of the close association the festival has with Winona. Although I only saw the plays once, I know that GRSF succeeded again in bringing attendees into conversations about our own lives and history.