Commentary: Local police departments can’t reform themselves. Bring on the feds

These consent decrees are enforceable through the federal court, usually with a court-appointed monitor who oversees the implementation of the reforms. Typically, these agreements include provisions to stop racial profiling, improve investigations of accusations of excessive force and reform police discipline. The court can impose sanctions on the local government if it does not carry out the terms of the agreement.

The Justice Department has used this authority on many occasions — such as in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Pittsburgh — to reform police departments. In each instance, major changes in policing resulted.

A study in 2017 examined 23 police departments that had been subject to consent decrees and found that “civil rights suits against these departments dropped anywhere from 23% to 36% after a federal intervention.” Consent decrees overseen by a monitor have led to a 29% decrease in civilian fatalities at police hands.

The Justice Department investigated the Los Angeles Police Department after the Rampart scandal came to light; it involved police violence, their planting evidence on innocent people and lying in court to gain convictions. The department informed the city that it would sue unless a settlement was reached.