Dahleen Glanton: Let’s pay people to get the COVID-19 vaccine if that’s what it takes

In the end, African Americans will again suffer the harshest financial and health consequences of returning to normal while the virus is still a threat. But this time, Blacks and others who refuse protection will have only themselves to blame.

Now that the vaccine is easily accessible to everyone and is expected to soon be available to children as young as 12, it’s reasonable to assume that adults who are still unprotected prefer it that way. The rest of the country, however, isn’t waiting around for them to change their minds.

With such large numbers unvaccinated, health officials warn that another COVID-19 surge could hit this winter. Chief U.S. medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci sort of put it this way: Either you are part of the solution, or you’re part of the problem.

Even as health officials set new vaccination goals, everyone seems ready to move on.

If Chicago continues to see a downward spiral of COVID-19 cases, Lightfoot said the city could return to hosting big festivals, concerts and other events this summer. Residents, however, are listening with both optimism and skepticism.