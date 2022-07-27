Daniel Botz: Don't blame renewable energy

Summer is here, and one cannot help but feel the figurative and literal heat. The last decade has demonstrated nature’s fury, and it will likely only get fiercer in years to come.

The Midwest may not be experiencing wildfires like the west coast nor the powerful and frequent hurricanes of the southeast, but energy experts warn of another severe threat this season: frequent blackouts. With rising temperatures and the progression of electrification, the likelihood of our energy grid being overtaxed will increase. I can almost hear candidates for the 2022 elections blaming wind, solar, and other green energies for the future power outages. While this accusation isn’t 100% false, it does miss the underlying issues with America’s energy infrastructure.

Recall the failure of Texas’s grid in early 2021. Numerous politicians and media personalities singled out wind turbines for that state’s power failure. However, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas found that ALL power sources failed. In fact, the greatest failures occurred in the natural gas plants, which were responsible for generating twice the amount of power as wind for Texas in 2020. Since then, Texas has installed 7,352 megawatts worth of renewable energy projects, outpacing every other state. This boosted the renewable portion of the state’s energy generation from 25% to nearly 40%, and it has prevented some major heat related blackouts in the state since.

Texas’ comeback proves that renewable sources can keep pace with America’s energy demand. However, since states like Minnesota and Wisconsin are part of a multi-state power grid with different regulations, they cannot erect new power stations as quickly. This means the Midwest will face some growing pains with similar energy projects. Sufficient sunlight and wind aren’t always present. Existing power sources have to be switched on or off to compensate for high or low energy demand, straining the grid. Also, the closure of some local coal plants has lessened the states’ power generation capacity.

Despite these shortcomings, renewable energy isn’t the weak link in our electrical grid. Weather can also adversely affect non-renewable energy production, like how the water vapors froze in natural gas plants in Texas last year. More importantly, prices on coal, oil, and natural gas have jumped over the years due to finite resources and maintenance for aging plants. The cutoff from Russia’s market has definitely exacerbated the issue. In contrast, solar and wind energy production has only gotten cheaper overtime, and their supply is immune to the machinations of foreign powers.

The last thing I’ll address about America’s grid is its age. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers: “Most of the nation’s transmission and distribution lines were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s, with a 50-year life expectancy”. This mean an overhaul to the existing structure is unavoidable. This is a fantastic opportunity for new renewable projects. They’re already the fastest growing energy initiatives in the nation, and new technologies for energy transmission and storage are available. This new tech could also alleviate the shortcomings renewables have faced on the current grid.

I am not writing this piece to downplay this summer’s potential blackouts, nor do I propose the best solution is toughing through the heat. What I am saying is that non-renewable sources are as prone to temporary failures as renewable ones. Extra strain may occur due to our rising demand for electricity, but our old systems of energy production are wearing down.