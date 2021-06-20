Dave Skoloda: Examples of selfless caring extend to masking

When the Amtrak conductor said he was making an official announcement, I put aside my book to listen. The on-train communications usually are about meals or information for newly boarded passengers. This sounded like it was something else... and it was.

He reminded everyone on the train rolling from Grand Junction to Chicago that Amtrak at that time in mid-June still required all passengers to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. This was an official warning, he said, that anyone who had been warned about failure to follow the rule would be subject to removal from the train if that behavior continued. “The next stop could be your last,” he said.

Having just spent days maskless with our family in Colorado on a camping trip, Gretchen and I had to remind ourselves a number times as we moved toward the dining car to return to our compartment for our masks — a jarring reminder that the pandemic is not yet over and that we have a continuing responsibility to do our part in whatever is deemed necessary to protect others.

As it happened, what I was reading in that book I set aside spoke to this question of caring for one another.