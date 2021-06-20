Dave Skoloda: Examples of selfless caring extend to masking

When the Amtrak conductor said he was making an official announcement, I put aside my book to listen. The on-train communications usually are about meals or information for newly boarded passengers. This sounded like it was something else... and it was.
He reminded everyone on the train rolling from Grand Junction to Chicago that Amtrak at that time in mid-June still required all passengers to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. This was an official warning, he said, that anyone who had been warned about failure to follow the rule would be subject to removal from the train if that behavior continued. “The next stop could be your last,” he said.
Having just spent days maskless with our family in Colorado on a camping trip, Gretchen and I had to remind ourselves a number times as we moved toward the dining car to return to our compartment for our masks — a jarring reminder that the pandemic is not yet over and that we have a continuing responsibility to do our part in whatever is deemed necessary to protect others.
As it happened, what I was reading in that book I set aside spoke to this question of caring for one another.
Joseph Campbell, in his book “Myths to Live By” written in 1971, quoted the German philosopher Schopenhauer who wondered how it was that an individual can so forget himself and his own safety that he will put himself and his life in jeopardy to save another from death or pain. His answer was that such a person “is acting out of an instinctive recognition that he and that other in fact are one ... that we are all one in the ground of our being.” Compassion was Schopenhauer’s word for this motivation.
Campbell wrote that he thought of this as he watched television coverage of heroic helicopter rescues under fire in Vietnam. “There, I would say—if we are looking truly for an example in our day— is an authentic rendition of the labor of Love.”
Campbell’s comment reminded me of a photograph taken after just such a rescue some 55 years ago early in the Vietnam War. The helicopter from our ship, USS Halsey, a guided missile frigate, patrolling just off the coast of then North Vietnam, flew into Laos to search for a downed pilot. As the ship raced toward the search to shorten the return, the captain advised Lt. R.L. Cooper, the helo pilot, he was nearing the time he’d have to break off the search. Then Cooper reported finding the pilot’s location, was hovering and, moments later, said the pilot had been plucked from the jungle and the enemy searching for him. When Cooper landed on the ship’s fantail, he had two minutes of fuel remaining. The photo shows the rescued pilot, bug-eyed with strain, being helped from the helicopter, and shows Cooper, his jaw clenched, face glistening with sweat.
Compassion. We’ve seen it in the health care workers during the pandemic. And we see it in our public safety personnel and in volunteers during weather disasters, wildfires and other emergencies.
The evening after we left Colorado, our family attended a social event for the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team. The event was interrupted by a call out for a search that lasted far into the night. Compassionate volunteers. 48 years of service, 465 rescues. Ready to serve, as their motto says, “anyone, anywhere, anytime.”
To juxtapose these examples of selfless caring with the petty petulance of refusing to mask up to help end the pandemic begs the question: When will we finally get it that we’re all in this together — this being not just the pandemic, but an advancing climate change that will likely require some sacrifices we haven’t yet imagined? We’re all, as it were, passengers on the same train and the actions of some can be harmful to all if we don’t follow rules for the common good.
The Amtrak conductor spelled it out an example of consequences for us in stark terms: If some passengers didn’t refrain from throwing hand towels in the toilets the consequences would be severe. The toilets would fail and we’d be without relief. What a train wreck that would be!