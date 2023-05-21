In light of the recent flurry of harmful ideas in Washington, D.C., it’s no wonder farmers, particularly in the heartland, feel unheard and unrepresented — despite being an integral part of our food system and helping produce renewable, home-grown fuels.

This spring, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working on its final rule as part of the federal Renewable Fuels Standard, to set volumes for biomass-based fuels. The draft rule they published in December actually sets volumes for biomass-based fuels below what we are producing now, and well below planned growth for the next three years.

These fuels, made from feedstocks such as soybeans grown by American farmers, are cleaner burning than fossil fuel diesel. That’s good for the environment. In fact, using biodiesel and renewable diesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% on average compared with petroleum-based fuels.

That begs a question: What are leaders at the EPA thinking? We already produce 3 billion gallons of these fuels nationwide, and they are better for the environment. Why would you decrease the volumes of these fuels?

The math doesn’t make sense.

Cutting volumes for biomass-based fuels would hurt the farmers who grow soybeans and other crops. The Renewable Fuels Standard creates a robust market for farmers, creating reliable income in a field that has often been uncertain. This stability allows farmers to grow their operations to produce both food and fuel, and it allows farm families and rural communities to thrive.

The whole biomass-based fuels ecosystem — the growing of soybeans, the crushing of soybeans and the conversion of soy oil to biomass-based fuels — creates jobs that pay good wages. In 2021 alone, the U.S. biodiesel market contributed 75,200 jobs, $3.6 billion in wages and more than $22 billion in economic activity for American farmers and workers.

The last thing the federal government should want to cut is something that creates jobs, cuts greenhouse gas emissions and reduces our dependence on energy sources from outside our country.

It seems the EPA has been misled by the multinational conglomerates that mass produce processed foods. They are pointing their fingers at the American farmer, saying the use of soy oil to produce cleaner-burning fuels is causing food inflation.

In other words, the family farmers who grow the food are responsible for the hardships of the billion-dollar companies that process it? Even if this made sense on its face — which it doesn’t — the evidence says otherwise.

First, a Purdue University study found that higher soybean oil values attributed to biodiesel have minimal impact on prices for food products. Second, the increased availability of soy meal from the very same soybeans actually decreases the price of products such as eggs, pork, chicken and fish. And third, those huge companies are not actually facing hardship. In fact, as The Hill reported earlier this year, the high prices we are being charged at the grocery store are the result of the massive profits these food companies are making — profits that growing faster than the cost of the ingredients.

The good news is lawmakers across the political spectrum, including both those who align with the Biden administration and those who don’t, have noticed. As U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, said last month, “Not only do these recent EPA actions fail to consider the existing capabilities of the renewable fuels market and its potential for growth, but they undervalue the American farmers who rely on the same biofuels market the U.S. government has been incentivizing for the last decade.”

A number of other members of both parties, including Iowa Republican Sen. Charles Grassley and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, have joined Rep. Craig and others in asking the EPA to raise the volumes.

American farmers are the backbone of our nation, and we are more than capable of meeting growing demand for both food and fuel. On behalf of the farming communities where I have lived my entire life, my message to the EPA is this: Please do not mess with the very programs that create rural jobs and put food on our tables and cleaner-burning fuels in our tanks. Please ensure the longevity of the Renewable Fuels Standard and set fuel volumes that incentivize growth so farmers can continue to confidently put seeds in the ground.

The American heartland is waiting for your answer.