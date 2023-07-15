On March 27, an armed transgender individual shot and killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

That is about the extent of what most people know about this issue.

However, here is what some people may not know about the issue.

The shooter was 28-year-old Audrey Hale, born biologically female and identified with male pronouns. According to former classmates, Hale had a history of stalker-like behavior. The three firearms used in the shooting, as well as others they had stashed in their home, were all legally obtained.

There is no evidence to show that Hale had been undergoing any kind of gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy. In fact, the only evidence of Hale being transgender was the use of he/him pronouns in their LinkedIn bio.

This did not stop the Nashville police from immediately stating that Hale was trans, only to go back a couple of days later to say they were not sure of their gender identity.

By that point, the damage had already been done.

Conservative groups had already begun using the shooting to fuel anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda. Politicians in Tennessee cited the issue to back up anti-trans legislation that was already being passed in the state.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to the internet demanding to know what kind of hormones Hale had been on when they committed the shooting.

Former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson said that the issue highlighted a “rise in trans terrorism.”

The New York Post headlined their article about the issue with “Transgender killer targets Christian school.”

Trans people and other queer individuals are paying the price for this grisly crime. Members of an LGBTQ+ Lutheran congregation in Nashville have been targeted for their identities because of the shooting.

People are also spreading misinformation about the shooting on the internet, using pictures of trans people at pride parades and trying to say that they are pictures of Audrey Hale before the shooting.

The media has focused on it as an LGBTQ+ issue, inspiring fear and hate against the community and giving conservatives more ammunition for their anti-trans vitriol.

That is not the case. It is still first and foremost a gun issue.

The firearms used by Hale were obtained legally, and The New York Times claimed that between 1966 to 2019, 77% of mass shooters obtained the firearms they used legally.

It’s also been shown that Hale had a history of mental illness prior to the shooting and was allegedly undergoing care for an emotional disorder.

This goes to show that it is far too easy for civilians to obtain guns, especially those who are mentally unfit to own such firepower.

Even though Hale was trans, they only represent a very small minority of mass shooters. About 98% of mass shootings are committed by straight men who identify with their biological sex.

The actions of Audrey Hale were atrocious and inexcusable, but the issue does not stem from their trans identity. The only LGBTQ+ issue about this incident is how it has affected the community and the further repercussions it will have for them.

The LGBTQ+ community has already faced much hate and violence in the past, and the backlash from this shooting will only worsen those effects.

It is important to not buy into the hate and fear the media has stirred up. It is being weaponized against the queer community to further strip them of their basic human rights and force them into living a life of fear.

This is a gun issue, not a trans issue.