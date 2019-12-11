Father James P. Burns: Saint Mary's is listening, learning

On Friday afternoon, students at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota gathered peacefully on our Winona campus to speak out in support of their fellow students and against bias and exclusion.

My colleagues and I are proud to see the love and concern they demonstrated, not only for their classmates but for the university they consider their home.

This type of peaceful civil discourse, this willingness to stand up for what one believes is right, lies at the very core of what we believe in and teach at Saint Mary’s.

It is true that Saint Mary’s, as a Lasallian Catholic university, has faced challenges in a full expression of its vision to welcome and embrace all people of good will. We have stumbled at times. But each time we stumble, we learn: we listen and try to improve in all areas.

The desire to improve in all areas is born out in our strategic plan: Building a Future Full of Hope 2025.

In January 2019, we launched the strategic planning process and invited students, faculty and staff to share their thoughts and ideas related to the future of Saint Mary’s.

In listening sessions and via surveys, we learned that a more visible and constructive approach to diversity and inclusion was a very important concern.