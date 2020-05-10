Gabriel Manrique: Social distancing and social media

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fifty-five days. That’s how long we have been sheltered-in-place — or, as some would have it, quarantined.

It has been long enough for me to appreciate many things including the care of my wife and the joy of having grandchildren around you. It has also made me appreciate the social media that have surrounded many of us but have highlighted the isolation of many others.

Many days we spend our time babysitting our grandchildren who have given us much joy in these trying times. Fortunately for us, our daughter’s place is just one block from our condo in Chicago.

If the kids are not around, we spend our days reading on the internet, communicating via text, email, Viber and Messenger and checking up on others via Facebook and Twitter.

And that is only for old fogies like me. Every day there seems to be a new app that comes online so that I have given up on being updated on the latest social media apps.

But one thing that has been useful has been our use of Zoom.