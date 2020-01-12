James Puz: Feds are failing our disabled veterans

You’ve probably received solicitations in the mail or seen numerous ads on TV asking for money to help disabled veterans obtain artificial limbs and the needed therapy that accompanies those items.

These funds would also be used for those veterans who have varying degrees of paralysis and emotional issues inflicted on them due to their service to this country.

With all this prodding and poking to get your $19 per month to help those individuals, have you ever asked yourself, “Why?” Why are outside organizations needed to do something our federal government is supposed to do...obligated to do?

The current Defense Department budget for fiscal 2020 has been approved at $738 billion, while the Veterans Administration is seeking $220 billion for fiscal 2020, a 9.6% increase from fiscal 2019.

Here we have the defense budget at more than three times the budget of the VA. That in itself might be logical. However, there does seem to be a problem with this picture.

The money the Defense Department receives is to maintain the strongest, most sophisticated military in the world. And keep in mind our military is an all-volunteer military; men and women of this nation choose to serve in the different branches of service...they choose to go in harm’s way.