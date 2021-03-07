Jerome Christenson: What can we see there on Mulberry Street?

And if Laura Ingalls Wilder’s retelling of encounters with Indians as a child on the 1870s frontier is out of sync with contemporary sensibilities, what of it? Over the last 150 years those sensibilities — and pretty much everything else — has changed dang-near entirely. But that doesn’t erase the reality of life and attitudes way back when.

Let’s remember, back then we smoked cigarettes and drank whiskey, then got in cars without seatbelts, drove to an unairconditioned house with no TV where mom had been home all day while the kids ran wherever they chose with no more supervision than the neighborhood cats and dogs, but kids knew there was a spanking waiting for them if they got caught doing what they oughtn’t. Down south Jim Crow was the law and nowhere in the country did folks give second thought to donning blackface or a feathered headdress come Halloween, guffaw at the antics of Amos ‘n’ Andy or refer to the folks living on the other side of town in ways that nowadays would end a career. Kids made decisions with a sing-song “eeny-meeny-miney-moe…” and most folks called Brazil nuts by a racially descriptive anatomical epithet — no one thought anything of it.