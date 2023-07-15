When I was young, I thought being the youngest of four, in a family of six, was the coolest thing in the world.

I had built-in friends, and I never found myself being lonely.

My parents met in high school where they had my oldest sister, Katelyn, at the age of 17. They waited until they graduated to get married. Two years after that, they welcomed my only brother, Keagan, into the world. After two more years, my sister Kendra joined the group.

Despite my mom noting in Kendra’s birth video that she would be their last, they had to add one more to the group, and that was me, Kalli.

My childhood was one that some only dream of, and while I feel bad for saying that, I’ll forever be grateful for my two parents who adore each other to this day and each of my siblings who’ve shaped me into the young woman I am today.

One of my favorite memories is our family taking up an entire pew in church and looking forward to the delicious meal dad would always make us after. He would of course turn NASCAR on later only to fall asleep on the couch. We’d call them family naps, each taking up a spot in the living room. I’d usually land on the ground, but I didn’t care.

We’d camp on the weekends and attend each other’s sporting events on the weekdays. I felt special when certain teachers knew my name because I attended the same school my high school sweetheart parents had.

I knew it wasn’t going to last forever, though, and that became evident when my oldest sister, Katelyn, left for college. I was only 10, but I did the math to find out Keagan would be gone in two years, and Kendra soon after that.

They each went their own ways. Katelyn went to school in Wisconsin and got married shortly after. Keagan enlisted in the Air Force where he was stationed in England for two years. Kendra, the brains of the group, went to the University of Minnesota.

Before I knew it, it was just me at home with mom and dad thinking about the path that was in store for me.

I chose Winona State University because I didn’t want to be too far from home, but I didn’t want to be too close, either.

While I’m almost a senior, I’m still not certain of my path but I know my family is still as close to each other as we were in that church pew.