Karin L. Sonneman: Balancing justice, safety during COVID-19

This is an update to a statement I issued in April regarding efforts made by the Winona County criminal justice system to reduce the jail inmate population while maintaining public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
These efforts included prevention and diversion programs that existed before COVID-19, and initiatives we have taken during COVID-19 to further reduce the number of people booked into the jail and reduce the existing jail population, as crime does not stop during a pandemic.
Since issuing that statement, the Sheriff’s Ofﬁce and I continue to be contacted by numerous concerned citizens of Winona County asking why we are not releasing all inmates in the Winona County Jail.
I have also been asked what steps are being taken to protect Winona County jail staff and inmates from the COVID-19 pandemic.
These questions are not unique to Winona County. They have been raised by others across Minnesota and the nation.
On the other side of the “release everyone issue” is the issue raised by crime victims. These individuals have expressed anger that inmates are being released because of COVID-19.
While I have not received calls locally about this, there are stories published in the national news about this backlash to the release of pre-trial and post-sentenced inmates because of COVID-19.
A New York Times article from April 20, 2020, entitled “Growing Backlash: ‘It’s a Slap in the Face:’ Many Victims are Angry That Jails Freed Inmates” describes the anger faced by the top prosecutor in St. Louis, Missouri, for her work with justice system partners to reduce the jail population during COVID-19.
Both sides on the issues have legitimate concerns which I take very seriously.
Among my many duties as county attorney, I am chief prosecutor for the county. As a prosecutor, I must adhere to special responsibilities provided for prosecutors in the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct.
Prosecutors have “the responsibility of a minister of justice and not simply that of an advocate. This responsibility carries with it speciﬁc obligations to see that the defendant is accorded procedural justice and that guilt is decided upon the basis of sufficient evidence.” This is from the comment to the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 3.8.
As an elected county attorney and as a licensed attorney, I have also sworn to uphold the constitutions of the United States and Minnesota. In the case of a defendant’s rights to be released from custody, these obligations require a delicate balancing act that pits a defendant’s constitutional rights to liberty against the public’s and the victim’s rights to safety.
As Winona county attorney, I will not allow COVID-19 to compromise my duties and responsibilities as a prosecutor to bypass the necessary deliberation required by the fundamental rules of law that require careful consideration of public safety risk, victim input and now, with COVID-19, health risk, when evaluating whether my office will recommend to the court that an inmate be given early release, or that an individual at a bail hearing be allowed to remain at liberty under certain conditions when they have been charged with a crime.
Ultimately, the decision to release an inmate, or allow an individual charged with a crime to remain at liberty, rests with the court.
In an April 29 decision, the Minnesota federal court reiterated in United States v. Jackson that the rule of law will be followed when it ruled on an inmate’s request to be released pending sentencing because of COVID-19.
As to what the Winona County Jail is doing to protect the health and well-being of jail inmates and jail staff during COVID-19, here is a very brief list of the steps being taken:
In all new arrests, when an individual is brought to the jail, they are screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in the jail garage area prior to entering the jail. This includes taking their temperature.
If they show signs of COVID-19, jail medical staff or Winona Health will be contacted as soon as possible for advice and next steps depending on the possible COVID-19 signs and symptoms that were observed. Individuals are not taken to the hospital to be tested unless indicated by jail medical staff or Winona Health. COVID-19 tests are limited and it is a decision by local health care who shall be tested. Inmates, who are already in the jail, if they inform jail staff, or are observed by jail staff to be showing symptoms and signs of COVID-19 are also referred as soon as possible to jail medical staff or Winona Health.
The jail is disinfected at least every four hours and after an inmate movement. The jail has ample disinfectant supplies that are on the EPA site.
All new in-custody individuals are brought to the jail wearing a mask. The jail has personal protection equipment (N95 masks, nitrile gloves, face shields, isolation gowns, hand sanitizer and surgical masks) for staff and, if needed, inmate use.
If an inmate has signs of COVID-19, Winona County jail and jail medical staff will work with local health care (Winona Health) to determine the best care options depending on what signs and symptoms are observed. All inmates who are booked into the jail, and current inmates who show signs of COVID-19, are quarantined for 14 days. Cells, day areas and any area occupied by inmates are cleaned with disinfectant after inmate movements.
Any jail staff who are sick are told to stay home, and staff having signs of COVID-19 is to follow state guidelines and the Winona County personnel department directions regarding COVID-19 stay-at-home requirements.
A jail setting is a difficult facility to have complete social distancing. With that in mind, the Winona County Jail has PPEs available to keep staff safe and along with around-the-clock disinfecting to reduce and mitigate the chance of the COVID-19 virus from entering and spreading in the jail.
The jail has disinfectant supplies for all law enforcement to spray and disinfect their squad vehicles. Masks are provided for all law enforcement to put on all arrestees who are brought to the jail for booking after an arrest.
COVID-19 prevention and public health protection guidelines are also followed in the other jail facilities that Winona County inmates may be transported to for custodial housing on a pre-trial basis or a post-sentencing setting if they are sentenced to serve local jail time.
As we have done in the past before COVID-19, justice partners in Winona County continue to work together to maintain public safety during COVID-19, while applying public health preventative measures in the Winona County Jail to help keep jail staff and remaining inmates as safe as possible from the entry and any spread of COVID-19 in the jail facilities where inmates are housed.
Karin L. Sonneman is Winona County attorney and chair of the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Questions about the early release of, or the retention of, Winona County Jail inmates during the COVID-19 State of Emergency can be directed to Winona County Attorney at 507-457-6310 or by email to ksonneman@co.winona.mn.us. You can find the full text of her statement at winonadailynews.com.
