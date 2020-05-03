Karin L. Sonneman: Balancing justice, safety during COVID-19

As Winona county attorney, I will not allow COVID-19 to compromise my duties and responsibilities as a prosecutor to bypass the necessary deliberation required by the fundamental rules of law that require careful consideration of public safety risk, victim input and now, with COVID-19, health risk, when evaluating whether my office will recommend to the court that an inmate be given early release, or that an individual at a bail hearing be allowed to remain at liberty under certain conditions when they have been charged with a crime.

Ultimately, the decision to release an inmate, or allow an individual charged with a crime to remain at liberty, rests with the court.

In an April 29 decision, the Minnesota federal court reiterated in United States v. Jackson that the rule of law will be followed when it ruled on an inmate’s request to be released pending sentencing because of COVID-19.

As to what the Winona County Jail is doing to protect the health and well-being of jail inmates and jail staff during COVID-19, here is a very brief list of the steps being taken:

In all new arrests, when an individual is brought to the jail, they are screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in the jail garage area prior to entering the jail. This includes taking their temperature.