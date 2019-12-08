Margaret Donahoe: Minnesota needs a transportation vision

With more deficient local bridges and more local roads wearing out, the state needs to assist local governments with investments both through the capital bonding bill and through a long-term transportation funding plan.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle recognize that shoring up our key transportation corridors is important to increasing our productivity and strengthening our economy.

It helps producers in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors to get their products to market easier, and allows people to get where they need to be quicker, and more safely.

But while they agree on what needs to be done, they are allowing partisan rancor to get in the way of these important improvements to the lives of all Minnesotans.

Minnesota needs leaders who are willing to put petty partisan bickering aside and take bold action to make the changes needed to get our state moving again.

We saw what could happen when in 2008 legislators took bold action and set us up with a 10-year plan.

It is time for the Legislature to create a new 10-year transportation plan to help move us forward as a state, and reconnect our communities for a safer Minnesota.

Margaret Donahoe is executive director of the Minnesota Transportation Alliance.

