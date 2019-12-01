Michelle Cochran: Winona must tackle reading problem

For more than 10 years, I have worked as a reading specialist at an open-enrollment community college requiring a high school diploma or GED to enroll.

Incoming students complete a placement test in reading, to determine college reading readiness.

Each fall, about 200 students’ reading scores indicate they will struggle with college reading. Further test results indicate about half of these are unable to read and understand text above fifth-grade level.

Low reading skill creates a gap between a student’s ability to learn and ability to understand and learn from text.

These low readers disproportionately belong to underserved groups, and without a strong boost in reading the door to higher education is closed to them.

New high school graduates are discouraged when their first financial aid dollars must be spent on a non-college credit bearing reading class.

On Nov. 23, the Winona Daily News, reported: WAPS falls short of ‘Best Workforce goals.’ “Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment reading proficiency scores for all students in third grade ... dropped from 50.9% to 42.1%.”