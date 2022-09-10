Norman Snodgrass: It's not the time for Congress to undercut American technology and cybersecurity

America faces severe threats to our cybersecurity every single day – from Russia’s recent hack of the Colonial pipeline last year to China’s SolarWinds hack, which took place a month later and is still the largest cybersecurity attack on U.S. government servers in history.

Now is not the time for Congress to push legislation that will undercut American technology and cybersecurity, and one such bill is Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA).

Under the proposed legislation, America’s leading technology companies would be unable to “restrict or impede the capacity of a competing business user to access or interoperate with the same platform, operating system, or hardware or software features.” At a time when we cannot afford to weaken our cybersecurity infrastructure, this legislation is poised to not only increase our cybersecurity vulnerability but also jeopardize U.S. national security in the process.

The national security implications of such a mandate are deeply troubling. By requiring leading U.S. technology companies to provide sensitive hardware and software information to other companies that may lack the same level of highly sophisticated security safeguards, this legislation unwittingly opens the door to hackers looking to inflict harm on America and could inadvertently allow our adversaries like Russia and China to exploit weaknesses in our nation’s infrastructure.

To make matters worse, the bill also allows for sideloading, which permits users to directly upload apps from the Internet or their phones, instead of using well-established and reliable app stores offered by the likes of Google and Apple. Google and Apple app stores have strict security requirements that apps must adhere to or risk being de-platformed.

As a result of sideloading, these security standards would be removed and users could be tricked into downloading dangerous apps that put their personal data, from credit card information to social security numbers, at risk. The result could be an increase in criminal networks creating malware and phishing schemes that defraud Minnesotans.

This legislation is also not a priority for everyday Americans. One recent poll of 1,000 likely voters shows that 90% of respondents found it “concerning” that such legislation could make U.S. consumers and national security “more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.” Eighty-nine percent of voters also agreed that the bill could lead to unintended negative consequences like increased threats to U.S. national security and the U.S. losing its economic edge.

Elected leaders in Washington must protect, not undermine, American consumers’ and businesses’ data security. Sen. Klobuchar’s misguided bill will make us less safe and our economy less prosperous. Given the important role, America’s technology companies play in driving our economy and bolstering our national security, it is an especially misguided piece of legislation, particularly given today’s fraught geopolitical environment.

Our leaders in Congress must recognize the profound flaws of this legislation and avoid making us more vulnerable to our global adversaries.

Norman Snodgrass is Gulf War veteran living in Brownsville.