Opinion: Biden can protect and strengthen Obamacare by supporting healthcare price

Health insurance price transparency, which takes effect in 2022 based on an HHS rule finalized in October 2020, requires insurers to publish their patient-specific cost-sharing information, including for prescription drugs, so that consumers can know precisely what they owe. This rule fulfills Obamacare’s original vision to usher in a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace that empowers consumers with price information and the ability to shop for the best value care and coverage.

No wonder more than 90 percent of Americans support healthcare price transparency, and the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force states, “We will work to increase price transparency in the health care system across all payers…”

Biden’s commitment to price transparency can fix the broken American healthcare system. Armed with real prices, healthcare consumers can finally trust the healthcare system and enjoy financial certainty that a hospital trip won’t end up in financial ruin. All-in, up-front prices allow patients to have immediate recourse if their final bill doesn’t match.

Under the current system, with its Kabuki-theater prices that aren’t known until bills show up weeks and months aftercare, roughly 64 percent of American families, including those with healthcare coverage, avoid treatment each year for fear of obscene costs.