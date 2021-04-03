Opinion: Misinformation makes every day April Fools' Day

In recent months, a young Japanese woman with a large following on Twitter was exposed to be a 50-year-old man using an easily accessible app to simply swap out his face for that of a young woman. And a woman in Pennsylvania was charged with “cyber harassment of a child” for sending fake videos to her daughter’s cheerleading coaches purporting to show other girls on her team naked, drinking and smoking.

The potential misuses are vast and could be catastrophic. Imagine a fake video of a world leader announcing an imminent nuclear strike on a rival nation. How long would military leaders be willing to wait to verify authenticity before launching a retaliatory strike?

Another grave concern is that the proliferation of misinformation and synthetic media will give rise to the so-called “liar’s dividend,” where if anything can be fake, then nothing has to be real and anyone can claim that inconvenient truths are lies. Human rights advocates who rely on video evidence of abuses are concerned that authoritarian governments will take advantage of the liar’s dividend to simply cast off real videos as fake.

The inability to agree on facts poses an existential threat to our society and democracy. This is the landscape awaiting us unless we act.

So, what can be done?