Opinion: We must say the names of the heroes who gave all

And there’s Jesse LeRoy Brown, who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross — the first Black naval officer to complete the Navy’s basic flight training program and the first Black naval officer killed in the Korean War. He was killed trying to save Marines trapped at the Chosin Reservoir. His body was never recovered, and his family was left without a grave to honor and remember him.

The Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial is the final resting place for 7,861 servicemen who died liberating Italy from the Nazis.

Many more heroes from all our wars rest in hallowed grounds around the world.

We can’t lose sight of what Memorial Day means for our nation and families who continue to grieve the loss of a soldier, sailor, airman, Marine or Coast Guardsman.

For these Americans, Memorial Day may not be a day of celebration. It may be a deeply personal and somber day. Remember them in your prayers and recognize that we are free because of their sacrifices.

President Biden told me that my job as VA secretary is to “fight like hell” for veterans. He also said that there is no more sacred duty than to care for our nation’s vets who have given us so much.