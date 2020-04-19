Rachelle Schultz: Discovering the meaning of community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 26, our first verified positive case of COVID-19 was identified in Winona.

This result validated what we believed to be true, that the virus was already in Winona.

Limitations on testing, due to lack of supplies and laboratory capabilities across the state, resulted in a situation where we are essentially blind to the status of the spread of the virus in our community. This, too, is still true.

However, from the first case to now, we continue to gain greater understanding of the challenges that this virus poses, and how we might combat those challenges.

First, we know that people can be carriers of the virus with no knowledge of this. They do not have symptoms (asymptomatic) and would have no reason to believe that they have the virus.

The particular concern this raises is that people can be shedding the virus as they go about their normal activities, potentially exposing and infecting others around them.

This is why physical distancing is so very crucial, along with hand hygiene and other precautions. This asymptomatic timeframe is also the most concerning because it is invisible.