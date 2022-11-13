Robert Tereba: Big oil makes big profits while we’re left holding the bag

As companies release their third quarter earnings reports, the big five oil companies are, once again, reporting stellar profits.

According to Bloomberg.com (”Big Oil’s Second-Biggest Profit Haul Poses ‘Awkward’ Problem,” Oct. 25), Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies SE and BP will report combined quarterly earnings of $50.7 billion for the quarter ending September 30. This comes on the heels of their highest ever combined quarterly earnings of $62 billion earned during the quarter ended June 30.

So while Big Oil is doing fantastic, the third quarter was not fantastic for the people of Florida and the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28. It killed 109 people and caused $84 billion in property losses so far. (The final number won’t be known for several more months.) Also, FEMA has issued, to date, over $1.5 billion in Hurricane Ian disaster relief and recovery assistance, a number that will rise too.

These occurrences are linked by more than the fact that they occurred in the third quarter. Oil companies extract and refine fossil fuels and the products they sell emit greenhouse gases (i.e., carbon dioxide and methane) that warm the planet, destabilize our climate, and make natural disasters like floods, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes, like Ian, more intense and damaging.

We all pay the costs of disaster relief, recovery, and climate adaptation through higher insurance premiums, higher taxes, and higher prices for goods made more costly to produce in order to adapt to climate change.

So, while oil companies make big profits, we bear the costs of the damage that their products do. Think about that for a moment. Are you OK with that? Does it make any sense for us to continue down this path?

We don’t have to accept this. We can take action to correct this flawed system.

A great step would be to enact federal laws that make greenhouse gas polluters pay for the pollution they cause and see that those financial resources accrue to those that bear the costs of that pollution – us.

You can learn much more about this sensible, nonpartisan, and market based solution to lowering greenhouse gas emissions at https://citizensclimatelobby.org/ Then if you agree with me that we need to change this, please contact Sens. Klobuchar and Smith, President Biden and Rep. Finstad and urge them to enact legislation that makes greenhouse gas polluters pay for their pollution and remits those funds to US households.

The time to act is now. If we fail to act, we’ll only continue to hurt ourselves, and, even more importantly, we’ll imperil the future of our children and grandchildren.