In the next ten years, one in four Minnesotans will be age 65 or older. More than 70% of them will need long-term care services in the years that follow. It is our responsibility as a state to make sure the infrastructure exists for all seniors to get the support and services they need.

After decades of work – building a career, raising a family, contributing to their neighborhoods – our seniors have a right to care and housing in their communities.

But access to local care is diminishing – due to caregiver scarcity and rising costs. At a moment when our aging loved ones need us most, Minnesota is falling short.

This is the year to fulfill our commitment.

State legislators are currently in session deliberating how to spend a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus.

As they sort through “nice to haves” and “need to haves,” resources for seniors are no doubt the latter.

At the root of the problem is access to care.

The senior population is growing, and the pool of professionals qualified to care for them is shrinking. While nursing homes and assisted living settings are prioritizing their current residents, they are forced to put future residents on waitlists or deny them all together.

This is where legislators like state Rep. Gene Pelowski can lead.

Take innovative steps to increase the number of people who choose careers in caregiving and reduce barriers to employment.

Connect students with opportunities to gain academic credit for working in long-term care settings.

Streamline training and testing for nurses, nurse aides and medication aides.

When education and certification is complete, identify areas in the state hit hardest

by worker shortages and facilitate hiring incentives to relocate caregivers to those regions.

Working as a healthcare professional in aging services is both a challenging and rewarding career.

But let’s not leave the next generation of caregivers to chance.

State leaders can proactively channel young professionals into the field and rebuild the workforce we need to care for our seniors.

The state’s commitment to seniors requires investments in their caregivers.

Seniors can’t receive the care they need in the communities they call home without enough the caring, compassionate staff. Currently, there’s a shortage

of nearly 20,000 caregivers in senior care throughout the state.

Since lawmakers set the rates for long-term care setting like nursing homes and assisted living, it’s lawmaker who must choose to invest in caregivers so we can recruit and retain the staff needed to care for

our growing population of seniors.

Falling short of caring for elderly Minnesotans is not an option. Rep. Pelowski and his colleagues have the tools at their disposal to stop this crisis in its tracks this year.