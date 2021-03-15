Sharon Hampton: Lessons learned from the year of the pandemic

This week marks the one year anniversary of the beginning of the quarantine and all that it entailed. Our lives have been severely disrupted. It is time to put this covid pandemic into perspective.

In all wars combined, the total number of Americans killed is 1,300,000. That is since the revolutionary war: 245 years. Since last year we have lost over 500,000 Americans from COVID-19. COVID is now the third leading cause of death in the US, behind only heart disease and cancer.

The September 11, 2001, attack took 2,977 Americans. In the 1918 influenza pandemic, 675,000 died. If we keep going as we are, we will surpass that number.

Our average life span has been shortened by one year during this pandemic, the largest drop since WWII. In addition to deaths, there have been at least 25,000,000 verified cases of the disease, with many undiagnosed cases because of mild or no symptoms. The good news is, of course, that vaccines have been approved and are currently being distributed and administered. Our numbers of covid cases are going down, but we are nowhere near the end of this scourge.

Now is not the time to start canceling safety requirements. It is still necessary that we remain vigilant. You know the drill: wear a mask, avoid big crowds, get the vaccine when you can.