Elder Network has been a human service agency since 1988. This year we will celebrate 35 years of being in service.

Elder Network’s mission is “Those 55 and better and their caregivers have the opportunity to thrive and lead rewarding lives.”

We focus on helping seniors and caregivers to maintain their general health and well-being, including their mental health; and to maintain independence and quality of life in a safe, supported environment.

Elder Network works to partner with other community agencies to provide services in many different capacities. Currently, the Winona area program manager is working with the Alzheimer’s Association to create and co-facilitate a support group for caregivers of people with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Elder Network has also received grants that have helped support scholarships for clients so they may have a companion come to their home and assist with basic needs. Harriet is one client that has benefitted from a scholarship. Talking to Harriet and her daughter Barb, the impact of the scholarship has been beyond what they had imagined.

“When people are in Harriet’s age range (their 90s) living on a fixed income, it is always a juggling act. Adding in caregiving costs has been interesting,” Barb said. “Harriet is having more and more ‘senior moments’” with a family history of dementia that extends to her son as well.

Barb cares for both her brother and her mother while living over an hour away from both of them. The duties of being a mother and caregiver for two people in her family can be trying at times, Barb said.

“I do not know how long we will be able to care for Mom while she is living at home, but Mom wants to stay at home because she has her cat Scamper, who has been with her for many years, and who is very dear to her. If she had to move to a facility and give up her cat, I don’t know if she could do it. We are trying to keep her home so she does not have to do that.

“I try to make it over to my mom’s house, but the distance makes it hard to visit often. I have children and grandchildren, and I don’t get to see my mother as often as I’d like. My mom often forgets to hang up her phone and I cannot reach her. It gives me peace of mind to know that even when I cannot call Mom because her phone is off the line, I can rest easy knowing she is being cared for by two companions from Elder Network. They help with her hair appointments, doctors’ appointments, grocery shopping, and other tasks.

“The loneliness of not being able to drive places around town and go out was really getting to Mom. She was very involved in church, the Red Hats Society, gardening, fishing and other social groups, but she had to stop those things because she could not drive. She did not get out much or see friends often. Many of her friends have passed away or have limited ability to move around the community. She’s having to give up more and more, but it’s been helpful to have new people around for her (the Companions). The need for this kind of service is huge! Having people there with Mom helps quite a bit for caregiving duties on my mind.”

Harriet enjoys her respite workers, and Barb is grateful for the scholarship funds that allow her mother to have over 8 hours of support each week. These hours have been improving Harriet’s quality of life, and they have been giving Barb respite from the many duties she has as a caregiver. Thanks to the grant received that funded the scholarship, from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Harriet experiences less loneliness, and is able to remain living in the comfort of her own home with her beloved cat Scamper. Barb can rest easy knowing her mother is safe, comforted and cared for by her Elder Network companions.