The winter thaw is right around the corner, but the cold and the ice deters many Winonans from making healthy choices and staying active.

To empower our community to get moving, the Winona Family YMCA is launching the Second Annual Indoor Ironman on March 1. It’s the real deal: 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of biking and 26.2 miles of running.

Here’s the sweet part: Participants can take the whole month to complete it, and it’s entirely indoors. This adaptive program can be adjusted and modified to meet all fitness levels. It’s a great opportunity for individuals to challenge themselves and try something new at their own pace — just like Y member and retired medical professional Mary Baumgart.

In 2021, Mary had a fall that fractured her leg in 15 places, and just missed the first Ironman while she was on the road to recovery. Determined to participate in 2023, she decided to do her own personal Ironman in November to prepare. After the accident, her physical therapist encouraged her to try water therapy. Mary didn’t like the idea initially because she didn’t know how to swim. She stove forward anyway and started attending Aqua Fit classes at the Y. Water aerobics helped Mary graduate from a walker, to a crutch, to a cane, to walking independently.

She said, “I really wanted to get stronger faster, and the only way to do it was to work with someone who knew how!” So, Mary started working with Jake Klaver for personal training and, later, with Amanda McPhail for swim lessons and training. After months of hard work, she was able to learn the front crawl and rebuild her strength. She was ready for her personal Ironman!

With an enthusiastic “go for it” from her doctor, she launched into an hour or two of biking, an hour of walking, and Aqua Fit classes and swimming each day. With a plan from her personal trainer Amanda, Mary was able to complete the Ironman in just 7 days. “The hardest part was getting past the first hour of biking. Once I passed the one hour, then I knew I could just go ahead and finish to get to the second hour.” She said “The neatest part about it is that you can give yourself permission to modify it to do whatever you can do.” Her advice for new Indoor Ironman participants is “Enjoy it, and bring your earbuds!” Mary’s goal for this year is to cut her previous record in half.

This friendly competition triathlon is open to members and non-members 16 years and up. Young Y members between 12 and 15 years old can complete a free Teen Weight Room Orientation to participate as well. The first three men and first three women to complete the challenge will receive a prize and bragging rights until next year. The proceeds support the Winona Family YMCA’s financial assistance program, and will help support low-income individuals and families achieve their fitness goals.

Challenge yourself this March and join the Winona Family YMCA’s Indoor Ironman! Find out more at www.winonaymca.org, and sign up by Feb. 28.