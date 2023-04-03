An important part of the Winona Community Foundation’s mission is realized though awarding community grants to meet the ever-changing needs of the community through a competitive process. Since the program’s inception, it’s become an essential asset for local Winona area nonprofits.

There are currently two granting cycles each year — spring and fall. These community grants are broad and inclusive to meet the current community needs with the goal of helping local nonprofits make a difference in the Winona area.

How did the program begin?

The Community Grant Program began in 1988, one year after the foundation was created, in large part because of a direct gift from C. Paul and Irene G. Venables Foundation. The Foundation awarded two grants totaling $965 — one to Winona ORC and one to Winona Civic Music. It was a small yet mighty start for the grant program.

After the recession in 2008, the foundation’s board made the executive decision to suspend the Community Grant Program to ensure the future of the Foundation.

In 2012, a generous and unexpected gift left in a will by Beverly Larson helped bolster the Community Grant Program again, starting back up in 2013.

In 2017, the board made the decision that a percentage of board-designated funds would go back out through the program. This decision tripled the amount of available funds for community grants from $27,903 in 2017 to $80,000 in 2018.

In 2021, the foundation celebrated two major milestones — reaching over $100,000 in total dollars available to grant out and reaching $1 million cumulative giving from the Community Grant Program since its inception. In 2022, the foundation was able to grant $148,595 to 23 local nonprofit organizations.

This cycle, the Winona Community Foundation’s Board of Directors awarded $55,240 to nine local nonprofits from the Community Grant Program. The following organizations received funding:

City of Lewiston: $6,872.50: to support replacing outdated and rusty swings at three of their parks to allow area youth, adults and families to have safe and quality equipment.

Dharma River: $4,500: to provide mental health support and skill building through “Happiness Camps” programming delivered in outdoor/natural settings.

Great River Shakespeare Festival: $3,000: to support their “Pay-What-You-Will” performances by subsidizing the reduced ticket price for three of these performances creating an opportunity for all community members, despite income level, to be able to attend a performance.

Home & Community Options: $5,958: to facilitate six-session workshops that provide education and support for caregivers in the community.

Lewiston Volunteer Ambulance: $4,883: To update their in-service training education program for volunteer clinicians and students in surrounding areas by providing low and medium fidelity simulation equipment.

Our Voices: $7,500: To support their 3rd Annual Juneteenth community celebration from June 16-17, 2023.

Winona County Dive Rescue Team: $7,500: to purchase new dry suits that allow the divers to safely dive in cold and freezing weather, as well as under ice, and protect them from other dangers such as rocks, rusty metal and fishing line.

Winona County Historical Society: $7,500: to create a new exhibit featuring Winona Lake Park Bandshell and the musical history of Winona County.

Winona Recovery Center: $7,500: to create a safe, supportive and chemical-free environment for individuals in recovery.

Creating a sustainable future

At its heart, the Foundation exists to serve as a permanent source of charitable dollars for the benefit of all who live, work, and play in this wonderful place we call home. These dollars come from people like you, who have a giving heart and a love for our community.

By contributing to the foundation’s community endowment, you are helping to build our community. The larger our community endowment gets, the greater impact we can have on our local nonprofits.

Funds to support the Community Grant Program are made possible in part through estate gifts made by Ramona L. Jezewski English and Wilmer & Beverly Larson. Community grants are also supported by individual donors and a percentage of Board designated funds including: the Thomas H. Laken Fund, the Sue & Jack Cornwell Fund, and the General Trust fund of the Winona Community Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.winonacf.org. You can contact our team directly at 507-454-6511 or wcf@winonacf.org. We look forward to reimagining the future with you!