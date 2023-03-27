The task of selecting an artist to exhibit at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum is a complex and thoughtful process, beginning years before the actual exhibition opens.

It involves a curatorial team pouring over hundreds of possible artists in the world who align closely with the museum's mission to create meaningful art experiences that explore our relationship with water.

Curation at some of the most successful museums today is more about responding to a community’s interest and understanding what moves and motivates audiences than it is being a gatekeeper of excellence. At the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, we ask ourselves what artists out there can help us get closer to the world we envision — one that’s more curious and connected and created for all.

Beginning this year, the museum decided to strengthen our exploration of our mission by creating an annual theme that ties our educational efforts together. For 2023, that theme is flora and fauna. All of the exhibitions presented this year explore the relationships we have to the plants and animals of our mysterious and brilliant underwater world, and we are presenting artists whose work in these areas are stellar at doing that.

Minnesota Marine Art Museum Address: 800 Riverview Drive, Winona Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday Cost: General admission $10, $8 seniors, $5 students, 5 and under free Info: www.mmam.org or (507) 474-6626

It did not take long to realize that some of the most masterful explorations of the botanical wonders of our world emerged from Japan through the deep printmaking traditions that emerged there almost 200 years ago. Printmakers from that period, like Kienen Imao (whose work is currently on display at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum) did this work seemingly effortlessly. Fast forward nearly two centuries later, and there are artists like London-based artist Hitomi Hosono exploring the same subject, but only in a different medium — intricate ceramic vessels.

And then right here, in our own backyard, we have found that same level of artistic engagement with Ian Hanseworth’s work. It was an honor to include an artist who grew up right here — quite literally visiting the Minnesota Marine Art Museum as an elementary student — whose practice was influenced by this place in a profound way, and put their work side-by-side with these global masterpieces.

The results of this approach have been stellar. The museum has experienced the busiest February in its 18 years of operation.

“It is always a honor to bring international artists, such as Hitomi Hosono, to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and Winona,” said Assistant Curator of Education & Exhibitions at MMAM Dave Casey, “but in working with Ian, we have had the opportunity to really dig deep into the natural world right here in Winona, to really highlight how unique this place is.”

Hanesworth’s prints, textiles, wood carvings, painting and poetry is grounded in a Driftless upbringing and love for the plants and animals found in the forests and prairies around Winona. Growing up, they played and hunted on this land, creating a strong bond to the environment. Their artwork asserts the critical interconnectedness of human and ecological wellbeing and embodies a reverence and kinship with land.

Having an exhibition at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, their hometown museum, has special meaning to Hanesworth.

"I grew up going to this museum, this museum was a huge inspiration for me in high school," Hanesworth said. "And if you would have told me in high school that I would be having a solo exhibition here I would have been so excited. I am deeply honored to have my work here."

Ian Hanesworth: Fragments of this Living Earth is on view at Minnesota Marine Art Museum through April 30. To find out more about Ian Hanesworth, their exhibition, or the rest of the flora and fauna exhibitions, visit www.mmam.org.

