While many of us can think of many negative outcomes of the COVID years, one positive transformation to come out of the pandemic was people all around the world having the opportunity to participate in online concerts, trivia nights and happy hours right in their own homes.

One of my favorite online events was The Trail Running Film Festival. Much like the local Frozen River Film Festival, The Trail Running Film Festival brought amazing films to us. Instead of in person, these films came right into our living rooms. The films showed mesmerizing athletes doing some spectacular and inspiring feats. As we make our way out of the pandemic (fingers crossed) the Trail Running Film Festival is returning to in-person viewings. The Storm Trail Race Series has been given the opportunity to bring an in-person showing of The Trail Running Film Festival to Winona on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Winona County History Center.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Trail Running Film Festival WHEN: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 WHERE: Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson St., Winona COST: $20 to $25 TICKETS: https://runsignup.com/TicketEvent/TrailFilmFestival.

This event will be a night of fun, friends and films, all while raising funds for our nonprofit organization. We will have a silent auction with some great running gear, multiple race registrations, shoe traction devices, Minnesota Twins tickets, and much more. Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. We are beyond excited to be working with The Trail Running Film Festival and all of our amazing sponsors to bring area outdoor enthusiasts together to celebrate the trail running community.

The lineup of films includes the following:

“From The Shadow Of A Mountain” by Alex Massey (6 min.): Markelle Taylor started running as a way to turn his life around. Today he runs free in the oldest trail race in America, on a mountain which was once unreachable.

“SOLO” By Ellie Green (20 min.): SOLO is the account of one woman’s mission to run solo and unsupported across mountain ranges on six continents — overcoming obstacles, conquering fears and finding the joy in achieving her goals absolutely alone.

“Chasing Crazy” by Lady Mountain Films (12 min.): Pacers Running presents the journey of GirlGangCrazy, the first running group comprised of Black and Brown women, to complete the Speed Project from Santa Monica to Las Vegas. On foot. Nonstop.

“Run Free” by Ethan DeLorenzo (6 min.): In this film, we take a journey into the traditions of Navajo runner, Brandon Dugi. He shares with us what it means to run free after all this time, on the land of his people in Page, Arizona.

“The Reality of Running” by Milo Zanecchia (3 min.): Have you ever finished a trail run and noticed the difference between elapsed time and moving time? Ever wonder what you do during that extra time? Filmmaker Milo Zanecchia used to think it was a waste of time. Now he understands, it’s part of the adventure. This film is a portrait of a real day out.

“Faith in the Future” by Adam Wells and Ryan Scura (9 min.): As wildfires continue to damage his home trails in Oregon, pro runner Mario Mendoza Jr. confronts what the climate crisis means to him not just as a professional athlete, but as a coach, pastor and father.

“Aneta Zeppetella” by Jessica Wanderbusch (15 min.): Aneta (Nettie) Zeppetella is an Ohio Ultrarunner tackling some of the least-Ohio style terrain (Western States, Fat Dog 120, Hurt) and working to inspire more women in her area to tackle long distances.

Additional films will be announced soon.

A limited number of seats are available, so order tickets today.

IN PHOTOS: Run for the Lights 2022 in Chippewa Falls Winner winner Turtle gets lit Starting line Race to the finish Irvine Park Happy Christmas Get set, go Frosty Finish line Christmas village sign Almost done