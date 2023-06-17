State lawmakers, Republicans in particular, merit praise for passing a rescue package that should help critical care facilities weather post-pandemic staffing, financial challenges.

The phrase “workforce shortage” doesn’t do justice to the post-pandemic reality a Fergus Falls nursing home faced.

Before COVID-19, PioneerCare had about 325 employees on its payroll. But at one point, as inflation took its toll and other businesses competed for employees, “We were down to 185 for a while. It was pretty scary,” said CEO Nathan Johnson.

There’s been a steady improvement, with staff back up to 235, but it’s “nowhere near where we were when the pandemic started,” Johnson said.

The problem is daunting. Without adequate staff, the facility can’t admit residents. Limited residents means limited revenue — patients, not empty rooms, drive reimbursement. Which in turn makes it harder to recruit and retain staff, especially when other costs, like building expenses, remain fixed.

It’s an ever-tightening spiral that many Minnesota nursing homes grappled with due to the pandemic and its economic aftershocks. Thankfully, the Minnesota Legislature — Republicans in particular — heeded urgent calls from industry to prevent further nursing home closures and reduced capacity.

In the session’s waning days, legislators struck a much-needed deal to provide a $300 million rescue package of grants, a temporary rate boost and workforce incentive funds for the struggling industry. This is in addition to a $100 million loan fund passed earlier in the session.

The aid is part of a larger, historic investment this session totaling nearly $1 billion in care for older Minnesotans. In addition to nursing home assistance, legislators approved $412 million for programs that serve low-income seniors who need services at home or in their communities. That’s a farsighted measure as the Baby Boom generation continues to age.

Still, nursing homes will continue to have a critical role in the care an aging population requires. The industry’s ongoing financial and staffing challenges resulted in nursing home closures and reduced capacity, with closed beds making it difficult for hospitals across the state to discharge patients not requiring that level of care but still needing assistance nonetheless.

The aid package isn’t a panacea, but it should help the industry weather the economic uncertainties in the pandemic’s aftermath. The dollars are also a critical bridge given how nursing home reimbursement works in Minnesota.

Many nursing home residents here and elsewhere rely on public dollars to pay for their care. The state sets reimbursement rates. Minnesota’s relatively new reimbursement system adjusts for higher costs but has a built-in lag time of almost two years before increases catch up to nursing home expenses. Unfortunately, many homes have already tapped or exhausted financial reserves. The grants and other aid passed this session will help during this lag time.