Editorial: Make higher education a priority in St. Paul

There’s no better time for the state of Minnesota to invest in our future — and higher education needs to be a priority.

With an historic $17.6 billion state budget surplus, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said last week: “There’s golden opportunities for us to do things on so many fronts.”

It’s not surprising that the former Mankato high school social-studies teacher is prioritizing increased spending for K-12 students.

We also believe strong funding for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is crucial to our state’s economic vitality.

During a recent visit to the Winona Daily News editorial board, Chancellor Devinder Malhotra of Minnesota State said: “It’s an historic opportunity to make significant investment in higher education to get our graduates over the finish line.”

And with so many businesses searching for qualified employees to fuel an increasingly high-tech economy, it has never been more important to grow the number of graduates.

Malhotra and his team have conducted more than a dozen listening sessions with business and community leaders across the state to help shape the system’s budget needs and priorities. The key takeaway: Be bold and aggressive.

Minnesota State is seeking $350 million in new spending during the next two-year legislative cycle, including:

$125 million in increased support for students. That includes $77 million for a tuition freeze. The rest will provide more support and grant money. More and more students face food and housing insecurity. A troubling sign is that 30% drop out after the freshman year — and the biggest reason is financial, not academic. Minnesota State is emphasizing Equity 2030, which aims to close the educational equity gaps across race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status and geographic location by 2030.

$100 million in workforce development. That includes everything from updating equipment so that graduates are more prepared for the workforce to increasing scholarships and employment-related programming. STEM education and a workforce-ready graduate pool will continue to fuel the Minnesota economy.

$125 million to ensure students continue to have access to a broad range of academic programs and crucial services as both demand and inflationary needs are increasing.

Minnesota State awards 36,000 degrees, certificates and diplomas each year from its 33 public colleges and universities on 54 campuses.

What does that mean for our workforce in our region? At Winona State, 93% of graduates are employed in their field of study within a year. At Southeast Tech, the average placement rate from career programs is 95%.

Clearly, the investment in education is paying dividends for families and the state.

Longtime educator and legislator Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, will again head the higher-education committee in the House. He has long emphasized student needs over administrative overhead and will continue to demand wise investment.

When appointed in November, Pelowski said: “As chair, I hope to address declining enrollment, program stabilization, faculty retention and the burden of student debt.”

Pelowski also said he will emphasize strengthening the connection between the state’s two-year colleges and K-12 in Minnesota so high school seniors have the option of graduating “not just with a traditional diploma but also with an employable skill set.”

Winona State and Southeast have traditionally forged strong business partnerships to strengthen the regional economy — and those partnerships have grown thanks to the leadership of presidents Scott Olson at Winona State and Marsha Danielson at Southeast.

You see it with composites, nursing and other professional fields.

You see it with the WSU professional exercise science program that partners with the Minnesota Twins for experience in coaching and athletic training.

You see it with Southeast Tech’s partnerships with a consortium of 22 regional high schools and its student building program with Habitat for Humanity of Winona-Fillmore Counties.

Our campuses in Winona continue to provide economic, community and cultural leadership.

Supporting the funding request from Minnesota State helps continue that important work.

After six years as chancellor, Malhotra has announced he will be retiring Aug. 1. He deserves praise for being a strong advocate for Winona State and Southeast Tech and their importance to our region.

